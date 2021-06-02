Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLPH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,413. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.60. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

