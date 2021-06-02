Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $73.47 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 964,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 242,838 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $73,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.35. 53,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,121. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

