Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $24,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,691,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.15. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,959. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

