Atria Investments LLC Sells 35,547 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,547 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $41,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,848. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $96.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.