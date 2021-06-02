New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.9% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $237.45. 13,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.99 and a 1 year high of $238.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

