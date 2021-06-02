Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,475,873 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for about 2.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $192,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

