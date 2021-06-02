Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,352,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,271,316 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 3.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $287,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. 59,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,302. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.