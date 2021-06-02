AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,938 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of BG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,531 shares of company stock worth $22,523,790. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.