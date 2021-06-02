Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $241,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,604. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $94.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.