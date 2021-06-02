EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 177,612 WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,771. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

