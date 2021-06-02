PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.32 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PQG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CL King raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

