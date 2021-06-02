$253.27 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to report sales of $253.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.05 million and the lowest is $252.50 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $226.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 13,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. 20,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,150. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

