Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $332,000 Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMAB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. 1,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.00. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

