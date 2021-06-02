Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $491.46 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,540,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,462,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.4% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 64,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,225,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,993,000 after purchasing an additional 875,947 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 378,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,651,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock worth $94,054,353. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

SCHW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 145,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,189. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

