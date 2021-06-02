Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 99.25% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%.

BORR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 6,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 5.91.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

