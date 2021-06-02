AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0385 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $352,272.48 and $24.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

