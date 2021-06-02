Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.23

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.