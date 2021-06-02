Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Sets New 1-Year High at $354.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.63), with a volume of 886116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRW shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

