Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $930.00

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 930 ($12.15) and last traded at GBX 931.50 ($12.17), with a volume of 152429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 944.50 ($12.34).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRSM. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,171.35. The company has a market capitalization of £887.87 million and a PE ratio of -10.37.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

