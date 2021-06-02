AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 29th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

AU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 90,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,615. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

