ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,360,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 29th total of 9,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,022,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 692,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,487,172. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,317.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.