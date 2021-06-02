Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.86. 8,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,576,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 153.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 27.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.