Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,914 shares during the period. Arcus Biosciences accounts for 3.4% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

RCUS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. 3,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,839. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.37.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

