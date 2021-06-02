Kinloch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $302.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.79.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

