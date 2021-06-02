Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stake Boosted by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 96.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $303.74. 475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,516. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $188.93 and a 1 year high of $316.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.21.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.