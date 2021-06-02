iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stake Boosted by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $107.76. 3,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,681. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

