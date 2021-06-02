Element Capital Management LLC Invests $22.40 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,395,000. Vipshop accounts for approximately 5.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $20,156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 844,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 31.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $7,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,163,060. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

