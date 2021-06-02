Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 69,390 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,390 shares during the quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.54% of TEGNA worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

