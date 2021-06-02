Comparing SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) & Its Rivals

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) is one of 24 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SeaWorld Entertainment to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million -$312.32 million -14.09 SeaWorld Entertainment Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.29 million -66.91

SeaWorld Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment. SeaWorld Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 3 5 0 2.63 SeaWorld Entertainment Competitors 145 827 1568 42 2.58

SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $47.64, indicating a potential downside of 14.26%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 5.04%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment -66.80% -352.53% -11.46% SeaWorld Entertainment Competitors -261.27% -1,131.07% -47.71%

Risk & Volatility

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.77, indicating that their average share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

