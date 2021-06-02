Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises approximately 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RingCentral worth $1,535,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $1,725,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,140,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,384 shares of company stock worth $13,419,466. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.96. 7,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,005.24 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

