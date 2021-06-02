Jennison Associates LLC Sells 820,640 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 820,640 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,817,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.02. 36,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,339. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $221.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

