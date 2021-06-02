Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. 16,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

