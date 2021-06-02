Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. 53,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,135. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

