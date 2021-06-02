MIB Coin Reaches Market Cap of $806,935.40 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $806,935.40 and $1,286.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039460 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043184 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 414,422,446 coins and its circulating supply is 137,120,518 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

