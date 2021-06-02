Madison Wealth Management Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $498,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,955. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.10.

