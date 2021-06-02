Madison Wealth Management Acquires 271 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $633,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.19. 18,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,000 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

