iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,129,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,451,000 after buying an additional 409,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 443,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,151,861. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $81.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

