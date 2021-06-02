22,910 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Acquired by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,927,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of MSGE traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -12.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.