Madison Wealth Management Has $10.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.14. 143,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

