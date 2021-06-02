Alley Co LLC Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.1% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $232.10 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

