Alley Co LLC Buys 577 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 2.7% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

