Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 139,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $256.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.88. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.63. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

