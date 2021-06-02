$327.71 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce sales of $327.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.04 million and the highest is $434.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $19.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,612.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,999. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,101,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

