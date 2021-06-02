Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Down 5.7%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 1,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.