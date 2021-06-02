Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $256,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 48,794 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,081. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

