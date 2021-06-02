Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 662,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,000. Bespoke Capital Acquisition comprises about 0.6% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 1.84% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSPE. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bespoke Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 4,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,390. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.