Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 40,947 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,947 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.56% of Generac worth $321,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.94. 3,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

