Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232,812 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 246,255 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $353,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.35. 93,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,720. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.83. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

