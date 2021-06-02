Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Lowers Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 46.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. 2,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

