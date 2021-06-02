The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,352,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,839 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.99% of The New York Times worth $422,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of The New York Times stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,185. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

